Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz delivers emotional post-fight speech following win at UFC 272 (Video)

Ukrainian MMA fighter Maryna Moroz delivered an emotional post-fight speech following her spectacular submission win at UFC 272.

Moroz (11-3 MMA) squared off with Mariya Agapova (10-3 MMA) on the prelims of tonight’s UFC 272 event in Las Vegas.

Maryna had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, having scored victories over Sabina Mazo and Mayra Bueno Silva in her most previous efforts.

Agapova, meanwhile, had last competed in October of 2021, where she scored a submission win over Sabina Mazo.

Maryna Moroz was able to overcome adversity in unforgettable fashion this evening, earning a second round submission victory (arm-triangle choke) over Mariya Agapova.

Following her amazing performance, Moroz was given the microphone from Joe Rogan and proceeded to deliver the following emotional speech.

Powerful words after competing under extraordinary circumstances. 💙💛 Maryna Moroz with an unforgettable victory tonight. #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/SayMp4FT0T — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

“My family is in Ukraine. I had a hard week. I worried, I cried, because my family is right now in a bad situation. Thank you to everyone who messaged me, because this week was hard for me. I want to cry because of this war my country is in.”

Prior to tonight’s contest, Maryna Moroz spoke with ‘TMZ Sports‘ about what is happening in her homeland and she had a direct message for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin:

“F**k you, bitch! I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!”

Moroz went on to comment:

“It’s hard time for Ukraine. I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine, and I want to say we don’t want war. I worry about my family right now.”

