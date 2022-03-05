Joe Rogan reacts to Cain Velasquez’s arrest: “My only wish is that he did with his hands”

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the recent arrest of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested on attempted murder charges on Monday, February 28th. The former ‘Baddest man on the planet’ faces a total of ten charges related to the indecent. The most serious of the charges, attempted murder, could see him facing 20+ years of incarceration if found guilty.

According to recent reports, Velasquez was taking the law into his own hands by following a vehicle in a high speed chase through San Jose. One of the occupants of the vehicle he was chasing was Goularte, a man recently accused of molesting a close relative of his (a minor – who’s name is protected by law).

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the arrest of Cain Velasquez, sharing the following on his most recent episode of the JRE (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands. My only wish is that he just ran the car off, pulled that guy out of the f**king car and beat him to death. F**K you.”

Joe Rogan continued:

“There’s certain sicknesses that people have, that human beings have, the sicknesses of the mind. But that one, the molesting. That’s a baby. Four-year old’s like a baby. Molesting children is the sickest of all of those sicknesses.”

The Santa Clara County District Attorney, Jeff Rosen had this to say about Cain’s arrest:

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck. This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

