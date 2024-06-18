Michael Chandler plans to attend UFC 303 despite Conor McGregor fight cancelation: “I made a commitment”

By Josh Evanoff - June 18, 2024

Michael Chandler is going to be at UFC 303 whether Conor McGregor is there or not.

Michael Chandler, UFC

It’s only been a few days since the long-awaited fight between ‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ was canceled. Due to an injury to Conor McGregor, his June 29th bout against Michael Chandler will need to wait. As a result, a light-heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will headline UFC 303 instead.

For Michael Chandler, the fight cancelation is just yet another setback. The former Bellator lightweight champion hasn’t been seen in the cage since a loss to Dustin Poirier in November 2022. Since then, he’s largely been waiting on Conor McGregor. The two coached The Ultimate Fighter last year, with the expectation they would fight in late 2023.

However, due to Conor McGregor’s ‘Road House’ obligations, the bout was bumped to this June. With the contest now pushed back further, it’s hard to not feel for Michael Chandler. However, the UFC lightweight contender isn’t sitting back and feeling bad for himself. Earlier this week, Chandler confirmed plans to continue waiting for a bout with McGregor.

RELATED: RAMPAGE JACKSON DEFENDS ‘YOUNG LEGEND’ CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER UFC 303 WITHDRAWAL: “HE’S DONE A LOT FOR OUR SPORT”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Chandler (@mikechandlermma)

Michael Chandler reveals plans to attend UFC 303 despite Conor McGregor injury

However, Michael Chandler is also a man of his word. Taking to Instagram earlier today, ‘Iron’ revealed plans to attend UFC 303 in Las Vegas, as a fan. Chandler stated that while Conor McGregor won’t be in Las Vegas, he made a commitment to be there and he’s sticking to it.

“UFC Fan Experience, UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, and just six days ago it was McGregor vs. Chandler. It’s my card.” Michael Chandler stated in the video uploaded to social media earlier today. “It was my card when I signed the bout agreement, signed my name to a piece of paper stating that I would be at UFC 303. I made a promise, I made a commitment and that commitment still stands because your word is your bond.”

He continued, “Without your word, you are no good. If you can not be relied upon, if people don’t believe that you’re going to follow through with what you say you’re going to do, the definition of ‘integrity’ is doing what you say you’re going to do without fail. So yes, I will be at UFC 303. No, I will not be fighting at UFC 303. But I’m going to see through to my commitment.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Chandler? Do you believe he will fight Conor McGregor later this year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Shara Magomedov

UFC’s Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov set to star in upcoming U.S. shooter/slasher film

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024
Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor is in "rehab" for substance abuse which led to UFC 303 withdrawal

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

Chael Sonnen has an interesting theory as to why Conor McGregor was out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad believes he's Leon Edwards' "kryptonite" ahead of UFC 304 title fight: "I'm going to make it look easy"

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

Belal Muhammad is entering his UFC 304 title fight against Leon Edwards with plenty of confidence.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

VIDEO | Israel Adesanya posts epic self-made promo video ahead of UFC 305 return

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got fight fans excited ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier: Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal is calculated to “mess” with Michael Chandler

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels there may be more to the story behind the reasoning for Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 pull-out.

Brock Lesnar

Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar reveals the WWE superstar who had the most strength: “Nobody in the WWE was as strong as that guy”

Susan Cox - June 18, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 169
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 169 with Robert Whittaker and Impa Kasanganay

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

The 169th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Saudi Arabia and PFL 5.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Bo Nickal goes to bat for Conor McGregor following criticism of his UFC 303 withdrawal: “He’s literally torn his ACL and fought”

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2024

Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation regarding Conor McGregor and his withdrawal from UFC 303.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Video | Alex Pereira reveals he needs to cut 22 pounds ahead of UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira needs to cut 22 pounds ahead of UFC 303 next weekend.

Sean Strickland, Colby Covington
Sean Strickland

Colby Covington takes aim at “hypocrite” Sean Strickland for suggesting UFC pay is utter garbage: “Who is he to say this?”

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington has gone after Sean Strickland for criticizing the state of fighter pay in the promotion.