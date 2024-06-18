Michael Chandler plans to attend UFC 303 despite Conor McGregor fight cancelation: “I made a commitment”

Michael Chandler is going to be at UFC 303 whether Conor McGregor is there or not.

It’s only been a few days since the long-awaited fight between ‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ was canceled. Due to an injury to Conor McGregor, his June 29th bout against Michael Chandler will need to wait. As a result, a light-heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will headline UFC 303 instead.

For Michael Chandler, the fight cancelation is just yet another setback. The former Bellator lightweight champion hasn’t been seen in the cage since a loss to Dustin Poirier in November 2022. Since then, he’s largely been waiting on Conor McGregor. The two coached The Ultimate Fighter last year, with the expectation they would fight in late 2023.

However, due to Conor McGregor’s ‘Road House’ obligations, the bout was bumped to this June. With the contest now pushed back further, it’s hard to not feel for Michael Chandler. However, the UFC lightweight contender isn’t sitting back and feeling bad for himself. Earlier this week, Chandler confirmed plans to continue waiting for a bout with McGregor.

Michael Chandler reveals plans to attend UFC 303 despite Conor McGregor injury

However, Michael Chandler is also a man of his word. Taking to Instagram earlier today, ‘Iron’ revealed plans to attend UFC 303 in Las Vegas, as a fan. Chandler stated that while Conor McGregor won’t be in Las Vegas, he made a commitment to be there and he’s sticking to it.

“UFC Fan Experience, UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, and just six days ago it was McGregor vs. Chandler. It’s my card.” Michael Chandler stated in the video uploaded to social media earlier today. “It was my card when I signed the bout agreement, signed my name to a piece of paper stating that I would be at UFC 303. I made a promise, I made a commitment and that commitment still stands because your word is your bond.”

He continued, “Without your word, you are no good. If you can not be relied upon, if people don’t believe that you’re going to follow through with what you say you’re going to do, the definition of ‘integrity’ is doing what you say you’re going to do without fail. So yes, I will be at UFC 303. No, I will not be fighting at UFC 303. But I’m going to see through to my commitment.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Chandler? Do you believe he will fight Conor McGregor later this year?