Just Scrap Radio Ep. 169 with Robert Whittaker and Impa Kasanganay

The 169th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Saudi Arabia and PFL 5.

We’re first joined by former UFC middleweight champion and current third-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker (1:18). We close it out by talking to PFL light heavyweight and reigning champion Impa Kasanganay (11:40).

Robert Whittaker opens up the show to preview his UFC Saudi Arabia fight against Ikram Aliskerov. We spoke to Robert just hours after the news that Khamzat Chimaev was out and Ikram was in, so we got his immediate thoughts and whether or not any other opponents were offered. He then chats about the style matchup and what a win does for him.

Impa Kasanganay closes the show out to preview his PFL 5 fight against Jakob Nedoh. Impa chats about his last win, and returning to 205lbs after his controversial loss to Johnny Eblen at the PFL vs Bellator event. He then talks about what winning the tournament would do again for his legacy, and thus future plans of going to other divisions.

