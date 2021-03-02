UFC welterweight Matt Brown slated to return on June 19 against Dhiego Lima

MMA veterans Matt Brown and Dhiego Lima are set to face each other in the Octagon on June 19, MMA Fighting reports.

Both of these men have already competed in 2021 with both coming up short. Brown lost a unanimous decision to Carlos Condit at UFC on ABC 1, whereas Lima fell to a decision defeat of his own at the hands of Belal Muhammad back at UFC 258.

The fight night in question has not yet had any details revealed regarding the broadcaster or where it’s actually going to be held.

In the wake of his defeat to Condit, Brown recently opened up about why he isn’t going to be hanging up his gloves just yet.

“I retired a few years ago, and then when I came back the primary motivator was just be a prize fighter and make some more money, but since I’ve come back, I’ve really loved the whole process again,” Brown said. “(I’ve) really fell in love with it more again. I’ve kind of seen how good that I can be and the skills that I can – the skills have grown so much. I think I have a lot more in me. I think I can do a lot bigger things than I’ve ever done before.”

Between that and the controversy surrounding his defeat to Condit, with some believing he may have actually won the fight, it’s clear to see why Brown still wants to go out there and put on a show. He may have lost his last two fights but prior to that, he was on two-fight win streak of his own.

Lima, on the other hand, was competing for the first time since October 2019 when he stepped in to take on Muhammad. If he can get back to winning ways in this one, perhaps he can start to rebuild some of his lost momentum.

Who do you think will come out on top in this fight between Matt Brown and Dhiego Lima?