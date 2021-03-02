Dan Hardy reacts after Matt Brown takes fight with Dhiego Lima, calls out another rival

Tom Taylor
Dan Hardy
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy has reacted after Matt Brown accepted a June 19 fight with Dhiego Lima.

At the height of his career, Hardy was known as one of the most dangerous and entertaining welterweights on the UFC roster. Regrettably, Hardy has been kept out of action since 2012, when it was discovered that he has a rare but generally innocuous heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

Today, the 38-year-old Hardy is once again clear to compete, and he’s been publicly considering his options in terms of opponents on social media.

One option he seemed to like was Brown.

On Monday, it was revealed that Brown had accepted a fight with Lima, leaving Hardy without a dance partner for his anticipated return to the cage.

Hardy reacted to the news that Brown has accepted another matchup on Twitter, simultaneously calling out Nick Diaz.

“Still waiting on a call,” Hardy wrote in the first of two Tweets on the matter.

“So now that [Brown] is matched, I suppose I’ll jump to the next name on my list,” Hardy added. “Where’s Nicholas Diaz at? Any rules, any promotion, any arena. Back to fighting for respect again… My happy place.”

In his last fight, way back in 2012, Dan Hardy picked up a decision win over The Ultimate Fighter veteran Amir Sadollah. That win was preceded by a first-round knockout victory over fellow striking specialist Duane Ludwig. Those wins separated Hardy from a quartet of tough losses to Chris Lytle, Anthony Johnson, Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre—all top-flight foes.

Nick Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since a 2015 No Contest with Anderson Silva, while Matt Brown came up short via decision in a fight with Carlos Condit earlier this year.

Who do you want to see Dan Hardy fight in his return to the Octagon?

