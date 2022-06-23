UFC welterweight Kevin Holland accepts Nate Diaz’s “I’ll fight anyone” invitation: “Let’s do this for everyone”

Kevin Holland has called for a showdown with Nate Diaz as the latter continues to push for one final fight in the UFC.

The Nate Diaz saga has been ongoing for years now and with just one fight remaining on his current UFC deal, it seems as if the Stockton king is ready to move on to pastures new. Alas, he hasn’t been able to get a bout signed as of yet, with there seemingly being some difficulties between the two parties.

One man who is more than willing to throw his name into the hat is someone who has actually referenced Diaz during one of his fights in the past: Kevin Holland.

‘Trailblazer’ isn’t afraid of anyone in the UFC and after a strong recent run of form, he’s hungry to get back in there against a big name like Diaz.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

I’ll take anyone. He’ll take anyone. @NateDiaz209 let’s do this for everyone! @danawhite I think this moves the needle!

I want all the💨 both inside and outside the cage pic.twitter.com/18sTduxU3B — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 22, 2022

“I’ll take anyone. He’ll take anyone. @NateDiaz209 let’s do this for everyone! @danawhite I think this moves the needle! I want all the smoke both inside and outside the cage”

Kevin Holland certainly knows what it feels like to go through tough times with his three-fight winless streak in 2021 being a testament to that.

Since moving down to welterweight, though, he’s proved that he’s still a genuine contender with finishes over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

His persona is still as electric as it’s ever been and when you blend together his crime-fighting exploits with what he can do inside the Octagon, we’d argue this could be a far more marketable fight for Diaz than most people realise.

Plus, it’d be incredibly fun for as long as it lasts, so why not?

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Kevin Holland vs Nate Diaz in the future? If we do, who would you favour to secure the win?