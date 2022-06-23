Henry Cejudo tells Aljamain Sterling to sign the contract: “I’ll put my gold medal around you so you know what it’s like to feel like a Real Champ”

Henry Cejudo has told Aljamain Sterling to sign the contract as he continues to push for a UFC bantamweight title shot.

Ever since vacating the championship following his retirement from mixed martial arts two years ago, Henry Cejudo has made it clear that he’s still open to the idea of competing if the offer is right – and he made that even more obvious by stating he will be re-entering the USADA testing pool to officially end his time away from the sport.

He wants to become a three-weight champion but prior to that, he wants to reclaim the 135-pound crown that he never lost.

While TJ Dillashaw is being lined up for the next shot at the gold, ‘Triple C’ still feels like he should be the one to get the call.

Hey Allshitstain…sign the contract. After I knock you out I’ll put my gold medal around you so you know what it’s like to feel like a Real Champ. https://t.co/dv2C0kbieZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 21, 2022

Cejudo: “I actually agree with @funkmasterMMA on one thing; TJ Pillashaw doesn’t deserve the next title shot. Alja-lame, you have leverage as the champion. If you want to fight the best, I’m right here.”

Sterling: “Truth is, I think you’re all little herbs. How am I suppose to decide which herb, to herb in the octagon? Help me out jr.”

Cejudo: “Hey Alls***stain…sign the contract. After I knock you out I’ll put my gold medal around you so you know what it’s like to feel like a Real Champ.”

These two individuals either clearly don’t like one another or, at the very least, are willing to go to great lengths to sell a bantamweight title fight.

The division is rapidly becoming the most attractive in the entire UFC and even though Sterling hasn’t been champion for long, he could make a real statement by knocking off the ‘lineal’ king.

What do you think of a potential Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight as opposed to TJ Dillashaw getting the shot?