UFC Austin Results: Kevin Holland stops Tim Means (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Austin event is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Tim Means taking on Kevin Holland.

Means (32-12-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Nicolas Dalby. Prior to that, ‘The Dirty Bird’ had outpointed Mike Perry at UFC 255.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (22-7 MMA) most recently competed at UFC 272, where he scored a TKO victory over Alex Oliveira. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Trailblazer’.

Round one of the UFC Austin co-main event begins and Kevin Holland lands a right hand. Tim Means clinches up and then backs off. Holland with a counter hook. Means shoots in and puts him on the fence. Means can’t get the takedown and decides to circle out. A hard left hand now from Means. Holland replies with a combination. A high kick lands for ‘Trailblazer’ and then another. He throws and lands a side kick. ‘The Dirty Bird’ shoots in and scores a takedown but Holland bounces right back up. Means attempts to come forward but eats some big counter shots from Holland. More combinations from Big Mouth. He looks great as the horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Austin co-main event begins and Tim Means lands a side kick. Kevin Holland comes back with a four punch combo. A low kick lands from Holland. Means returns fire with one of his own. Holland drives forward for a clinch takedown. Means counters with a guillotine, and Holland backs off. Holland flurrying as Means sits against the cage. A big right hand from Holland and Means is rocked. Kevin jumps on a d’arce choke and this one is all over. WOW!

🚨 HOLLAND BY SUBMISSION, WE REPEAT, HOLLAND BY SUBMISSION 🚨 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/zbFsUEvOdE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022

The slick striking got things to the ground, then @Trailblaze2Top sunk in the D'Arce 🙌 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/ABq6UZ501V — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022

Official UFC Austin Result: Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Holland fight next following his submission victory over Means this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!