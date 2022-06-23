Neil Magny plans to “dominate” Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Vegas 57: “I’m going to go out there and show him that there’s some levels to this game”

Neil Magny plans on dominating Shavkat Rakhmonov this weekend as the two prepare to meet at UFC Vegas 57.

With a 7-2 record across his last nine fights, Neil Magny has spent the last few years proving that he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the welterweight division. The 34-year-old veteran is willing to take on any and all comers and even though many don’t think he’ll make it into title contention at this stage of his career, he’s still a valued and important member of the division.

On Saturday night, he’ll welcome an entirely new kind of challenge into the Octagon when he stands across the cage from Shavkat Rakhmonov.

The undefeated star is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about names in mixed martial arts but for Magny, he isn’t too worried, as he noted in his pre-fight media obligations.

“Literally every last one of us in the UFC was undefeated at one point or another, then you went out there and faced an absolute beast and was like, ‘Oh damn, there’s different levels to this,’” Magny said. “I look at Shavkat and I think the exact same thing. The guy is talented. He is 15-0. But at the same time, he hasn’t fought a seasoned vet like me yet. He hasn’t fought the guys that I’ve fought yet. So I’m going to go out there and show him that there’s some levels to this game. That’s my goal.

“It’s going to be a very dominant fight. It just won’t be him dominating. I plan to go out there and dominating this fight from beginning to end.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you think Neil Magny should be viewed as the favourite against Shavkat Rakhmonov? If Magny wins, what level of opposition should he be given in his next bout?