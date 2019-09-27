UFC veteran Matt Riddle buries ‘heartless moron’ Dana White

Today, Matt Riddle is must-watch attraction in the world of professional wrestling. Long before his wrestling career got underway, however, Riddle was a member of the UFC roster.

While Riddle had some success in the Octagon, he was ultimately released from his contract, due in part to a habit of testing positive for marijuana.

Since then, Riddle has been vocal about his disdain for UFC President Dana White, and speaking on Instagram this week, the former UFC fighter once again sounded off on his former boss.

“Dana I’m not mad that you fired me I’m mad because you’re a heartless moron with to much money and power and felt the need to call me a loser after you fired me when I was on a 4 fight win streak and had my 3rd child almost bankrupting me. Also to say it was the right call to fire me is the dumbest thing ever, you literally tried to ruin my career/life because your a little bald bitch that couldn’t control me, so stop lying it’s sad bro.” – Matt Riddle on Instagram.

This comment from Riddle is in response to an interview White did with Barstool Sports, in which he assured he has no regrets about the way their working relationship ended.

“No, listen, I have no [regrets],” White said (via 411Mania). “You know, I’ve heard interviews with Matt Riddle and he’s very fired up about being let go and everything. But at that place and that time where we were, it was the right move. But I’m happy for him, I’m happy he’s been successful and is doing well and I don’t wish the kid any ill will. I don’t hate Matt Riddle or dislike Matt Riddle in any way. I know he feels the opposite…as he should. But yeah, I don’t wish him any ill will or anything like that. I don’t regret the decision I made at that time.”

