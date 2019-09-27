Bellator results: James Gallagher taps Roman Salazar in seconds (video)

Rising Bellator star James Gallagher returned to the cage at Bellator Dublin on Friday — though not against the man he initially expected. When his original opponent Cal Ellenor was forced off the card, Gallagher was forced to shift his focus to late replacement, UFC veteran Roman Salazar.

The Bellator Dublin card, of which Gallagher vs. Salazar was a part, aired live on Friday afternoon on the Bellator MMA app. Unlike the Bellator 227 portion of this event it will not air on tape delay later tonight.

Keep scrolling for the results of this Gallagher vs. Salazar fight.

James Gallagher vs. Roman Salazar Results:

Michael Page vs. Richard Kiely was a short fight. James Gallagher vs. Roman Salazar made it seem long.

Moments into the first round, Salazar dove in on a takedown. He instantly found himself tied up in a Gallagher guillotine, and seconds later, he was forced to tap.

Once the fight had finished, Gallagher leapt over the side of the cage to celebrate with his teammate and mentor Conor McGregor, who was in the building to support his fellow Irish.

See it below (via Bellator Europe on Twitter):

JUST LIKE THAT! James Gallagher doesn't even break a sweat! A very quick guillotine submission and a celebration with teammate "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/sBIjM9a6Xc — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

“I’ve worked my balls off for this moment,” Gallagher told Bellator commentator Josh Thomson post-fight. “No one, and I mean f**king no one is going to take this moment away from me.”

“This crowd is the reason I keep going,” he concluded as the Irish fans in attendance roared deafeningly.

With this abrupt victory, James Gallagher is now 9-1 as a pro. He’s now three impressive wins removed from the lone loss of his career. His vanquished foe Salazar, meanwhile, falls to 13-9-0.

What do you think the future holds for this young Irish star? Join the conversation in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/27/2019.