Tyson Fury says brother Tommy is getting $4 million for Jake Paul fight

There is a ton of bad blood going into today’s (February 26) boxing tilt between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul. The two haven’t minced words ahead of their collision, with Fury saying that Paul will never box again after this match.

“I’m going to be angry, I’m going to be frustrated at Jake Paul, he can’t fight,” Fury said to Top Rank. “I’m here on a paid vacation and if I’m worried about Jake Paul then I want to forget about winning a world title. That isn’t the case here, we are here super relaxed, on weight, and ready to go… When I’m done, this guy will never box again. If I have any dreams of winning a world title, I’m not fazed by Jake Paul and you will see that Sunday night.”

The animosity was enough to give Fury a hefty payday, as his brother, WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, told Radio Rahim of Seconds Out that Tommy will be making $4 million for the fight with Paul.

Ahead of the fight, Paul took to social media and vowed to put an end to Tommy’s career.

“Tommy, I hope you’ve enjoyed these last few moments of your career. This is it. You retire from boxing after this. You’re gonna be disowned by your family. You’re gonna go back to your mother’s maiden name. There’s nothing else that can save you. It is just me and you, mano a mano. Your brother’s not in the ring anymore with you. Your dad’s not in the ring with you anymore. Molly’s not in the ring with you anymore.”