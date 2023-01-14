UFC Vegas 67: ‘Strickland vs. Imavov’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

The Strickland (25-5 MMA) vs. Imavov (12-3 MMA) bout will be contested at light heavyweight, this after ‘Tarzan’ stepped up on short notice to replace the injured Kelvin Gastelum.

Sean Strickland, 31, is looking to turn things around after losing back-to-back fights against Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA) in December and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in July of last year.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov, 27, has won three in a row coming into the match, those victories were against Joaquin Buckley (15-6 MMA), Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA) and Ian Heinisch (14-5 MMA).

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 co-main event will feature a featherweight battle as Dan Ige collides with Damon Jackson.

Also featured on the card is a highly anticipated bantamweight contest between Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA) and Raoni Barcelos (17-3 MMA).

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 67 Main Card (7pm EST):

Nassourdine Imavov (194) vs. Sean Strickland (204)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov – Kopylov def. Soriano via TKO (punches) at of Round

Raquel Pennington vs. Ketlen Vieira – Pennington vs. Vieira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos – Nurmagomedov def. Barcelos via KO at 4:30 of Round 1

UFC Vegas 67 Prelim Card (4pm EST)

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca – Basharat def. Mendoca by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro – Alhassan def. Ribeiro via TKO (punches) at 0:28 of Round 2

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore – Rebecki def. Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Carlos Hernandez vs. Allan Nascimento – Nascimento def. Hernandez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1

Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre – Argueta def. Aguirre by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick – Johnson def. Flick via TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:33 of Round 1

