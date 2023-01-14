Report | Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane to fight for heavyweight title at UFC 285

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will reportedly clash for the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4.

Rumors of the contest started swirling earlier this afternoon after a photo of Jones vs Gane was seen advertised at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This is gonna be crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Segj8FOc7V — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 14, 2023

Most recently, MMA Insider Al Zulino, took to Twitter where he reported that the Jones vs. Gane fight has been finalized for UFC 285, this while adding that heavyweight gold will be on the line.

Per sources, a heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Cyril Gane has been finalized. Match will serve as the main event for #UFC285 on March 4. — Al Zullino (@phre) January 14, 2023

Heavyweight gold is on the line. — Al Zullino (@phre) January 14, 2023

I’ve also been told that verbal agreements are in place on both sides for Jones vs Gane on March 4 #LFG #UFC285 https://t.co/BYtcn7Ttf0 — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) January 14, 2023

A Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane title fight would almost certainly mean that reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou did not come to terms with the Ultimate Fighting Championship on a new contract and thus will be a free agent on January 20.

Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.

‘Bones’ would vacate the promotions light heavyweight world title just a few months later and stated his intentions of moving up a weight class to challenge reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Unfortunately for fight fans, that bout never wound up coming to fruition as UFC President Dana White claimed that Jon Jones wanted “Deontay Wilder money” for the contest.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) most recently competed back in September of 2022, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa. The former interim heavyweight champion, ‘Bon Gamin’, had recently called out Jon Jones on Twitter for the March event.

Where you at @JonnyBones? I'm free this March, Vegas 📍 pic.twitter.com/vc5i0UC07f — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) January 12, 2023

