Pros react after Sean Strickland defeats Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Sean Strickland taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Imavov was originally slated to face Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout this evening, but the former TUF winner was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA) was looking to turn things around after losing back-to-back fights against Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA) in December and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in July of last year.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) had won three in a row coming into the match, those victories were against Joaquin Buckley (15-6 MMA), Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA) and Ian Heinisch (14-5 MMA).

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 main event proved to be a twenty-five-minute battle. Sean Strickland got off to a strong start in the fight, but Nassourdine Imavov was able to battle back in round two. However, the final fifteen minutes of the scrap saw Strickland get off the better volume, this while mixing in some timely takedowns. After five rounds of action, ‘Tarzan’ was given the unanimous decision win from the judges’ in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 67 Result: Sean Strickland def. Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Strickland vs. Imavov’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Sean Strickland defeating Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67:

Who would you like to see Sean Strickland fight next following his decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

