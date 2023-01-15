Pros react after Sean Strickland defeats Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Sean Strickland taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Imavov was originally slated to face Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout this evening, but the former TUF winner was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA) was looking to turn things around after losing back-to-back fights against Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA) in December and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in July of last year.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) had won three in a row coming into the match, those victories were against Joaquin Buckley (15-6 MMA), Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA) and Ian Heinisch (14-5 MMA).

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 main event proved to be a twenty-five-minute battle. Sean Strickland got off to a strong start in the fight, but Nassourdine Imavov was able to battle back in round two. However, the final fifteen minutes of the scrap saw Strickland get off the better volume, this while mixing in some timely takedowns. After five rounds of action, ‘Tarzan’ was given the unanimous decision win from the judges’ in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 67 Result: Sean Strickland def. Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Strickland vs. Imavov’ below:

Once more into the fray

Into the last good fight I'll ever know.

Live and die on this day

Live and die on this day#WARSTRICKLAND#XTREMECOUTURE #BURNTHEBOATS pic.twitter.com/SQhHfMPanT — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 15, 2023

10-9 Strickland, who really figured out Imavov's rhythm in the latter half of the round and landed the more effective strikes overall. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 15, 2023

I have it 19-19 heading into the third after a close round. Better round for Imavov. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 15, 2023

Close round but Sean started finding his range and landing good shots. 10-9 Strickland #UFCVegas67 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 15, 2023

Strickland came to bang! This ones a heater!! #UFCVegas67 — Theo Von (@TheoVon) January 15, 2023

As we had predicted in my camp, Imavov fades later in later rounds. And we wanted to use conditioning as a weapon. #UFCVegas67 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 15, 2023

Strickland is 5 minutes away from a main event victory on short notice! #UFCVegas67 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) January 15, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Sean Strickland defeating Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67:

Them boys scrapped!! Great fight! #UFCVegas67 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023

There was a lot to be impressed by in this match!!! Strickland is a beast and Imavov is pressive!!! Solid fight#ufcvegas47 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023

This is the Strickland I’ve been waiting to see. Way to dig deep 🔥

#UFCVegas67 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) January 15, 2023

