UFC Vegas 66: ‘Cannonier vs. Strickland’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland.

Cannonier (15-6 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most recent effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) was also last seen in action at July’s UFC 276 event, where he suffered a nasty knockout loss at the hands of newly crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira. That loss snapped a six-fight winning streak for the brash American.

UFC Vegas 66 is co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Arman Tsarukyan taking on Damir Ismagulov.

Tsarukyan (18-3 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot in his most recent effort back in June. Prior to that setback, the Armenian fighter was riding a five-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Damir Ismagulov (24-1 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to twenty in a row when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The Russian standout is coming off a split-decision win over Guram Kutateladze in his most recent effort this past June.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 66 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland – Cannonier def. Strickland by split-decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)

Damir Ismagulov vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Tsarukyan def. Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa – Albazi def. Costa via KO at 2:13 of Round 3

Amir Albazi is a BAAAADD MAN 👊💥 @AmirAlbazi stays undefeated in the Octagon! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/eCBthFiprL — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa – Caceres def. Erosa via TKO (head kick) at 3:04 of Round 1

Alex Caceres with the head kick KO 🔥 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/xP3fQrrBha — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 18, 2022

Another vicious knockout at #UFCVegas66 as Alex Caceres just headkicked Julian Erosa into the oblivionpic.twitter.com/zuhU4ucnIy — Al Zullino (@phre) December 18, 2022

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green – Dober def. Green via KO at 2:45 of Round 2

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage – Oleksiejczuk def. Brundage via TKO at 3:16 of Round 1

Starting off the main card with a BANG💥 Michal Oleksiejczuk gets the finish in round 1️⃣ #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/QhhBPPqeUj — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

UFC Vegas 66 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Cory McKenna vs Cheyanne Vlismas – McKenna def. Vlismas by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger – Semelsberger def. Matthews by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Said Nurmagomedov – Nurmagomedov def. Kakhramonov via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:49 of Round 2

Talk about flipping the script!! Said Nurmagomedov comes through with the sub late in Round 2 💪 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/KfYbYhvepN — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2022

Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate – Garcia def. Maheshate by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle – Fakhretdinov def. Battle by unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-27)

David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape – Kape def. Dvorak by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson – Morozov def. Newson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 main event between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland? Share your predictions in the comment section!