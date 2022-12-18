Pros react after Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Sean Strickland.

Cannonier (16-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ had earned back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson respectively.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA) was also returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where he suffered a nasty knockout loss at the hands of newly crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira. That loss had snapped a six-fight winning streak for the brash American.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 main event went the full twenty-five minutes as Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland traded leather for five straight rounds. It was a technical battle, with Strickland seemingly landing the better head strikes, while Cannonier got the best of the kicking game. After five rounds of action ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was awarded a split decision win from the judges’ in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 66 Result: Jared Cannonier def. Sean Strickland by split-decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)

Strickland used jab and legs to control range and the round. 1-0. #UFCVegas66 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 18, 2022

I’m gonna give middleweight a go at some point 100%. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

2-0 Cannonier for me #ufc66 — Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues (@gregory_mma) December 18, 2022

Me vs middle/lhw in cerrone camp. I’m smaller here than I am now also. pic.twitter.com/tHeDeWIDe7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

I’d be a big fridge at middleweight. But hot like oven same time, ye know yourself , catch it on ppv. Don’t know tho. It be hard work. Those rounds against those middle/lhw, they were alternating fresh each round. I’ve put in psycho work doing this job over the years. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

Damn a 28 day break for the @ufc after this. Crazy, I can’t remember a break that long. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 18, 2022

It’s a finish or idk who won!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 18, 2022

Those stats super tight — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) December 18, 2022

