x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Stri...
MMA NewsJared CannonierSean StricklandUFCUFC Vegas 66

Pros react after Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Sean Strickland.

Cannonier (16-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ had earned back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson respectively.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA) was also returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where he suffered a nasty knockout loss at the hands of newly crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira. That loss had snapped a six-fight winning streak for the brash American.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 main event went the full twenty-five minutes as Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland traded leather for five straight rounds. It was a technical battle, with Strickland seemingly landing the better head strikes, while Cannonier got the best of the kicking game. After five rounds of action ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was awarded a split decision win from the judges’ in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 66 Result: Jared Cannonier def. Sean Strickland by split-decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cannonier vs. Strickland’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jared Cannonier defeating Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66:

Who would you like to see Jared Cannonier fight in his next Octagon appearance following his split-decision victory over Sean Strickland this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC Vegas 66 Results: Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland
Next articleUFC Vegas 66 Bonus Report: Drew Dober among four fighters to take home $50k
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv