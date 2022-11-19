UFC Vegas 65: ‘Lewis vs. Spivak’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak.

Lewis (26-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most recent efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA) enters UFC Vegas 65 sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning TKO victories over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai in his most recent Octagon appearances. The ‘Polar Bear’ has gone 6-3 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2019.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Hulk’ is coming off back-to-back submission losses to Ryan Spann and Johnny Walker in his most recent efforts. The Moldova native has gone just 1-4-1 over his past six UFC appearances.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA) was last seen in action this past July, where he scored a third-round TKO victory over Karl Roberson. That victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for the ‘African Savage’, as Kennedy had previously suffered setbacks to Jung Da-un and Nicolae Negumereanu.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 65 Main Card (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac –

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba –

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta –

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov –

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts –

UFC Vegas 65 Prelims (1pm EST on ESPN+)

Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov –

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz –

Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns –

Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad –

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira –

Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia –

Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda –

