x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
UFC Vegas 65: ‘Lewis vs. Spivak’ Live ...
MMA NewsDerrick LewisSergei SpivacUFCUFC Vegas 65

UFC Vegas 65: ‘Lewis vs. Spivak’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak.

Lewis (26-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most recent efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA) enters UFC Vegas 65 sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning TKO victories over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai in his most recent Octagon appearances. The ‘Polar Bear’ has gone 6-3 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2019.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Ion Cutelaba
Image via @ufc on Instagram

Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Hulk’ is coming off back-to-back submission losses to Ryan Spann and Johnny Walker in his most recent efforts. The Moldova native has gone just 1-4-1 over his past six UFC appearances.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA) was last seen in action this past July, where he scored a third-round TKO victory over Karl Roberson. That victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for the ‘African Savage’, as Kennedy had previously suffered setbacks to Jung Da-un and Nicolae Negumereanu.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 65 Main Card (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac –

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba –

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta –

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov –

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts –

UFC Vegas 65 Prelims (1pm EST on ESPN+)

Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov –

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz –

Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns –

Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad –

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira –

Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia –

Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 main event between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleHouston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy