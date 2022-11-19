Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)

Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska.

Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.

Meanwhile, Joey Beltran (18-15 MMA, 5-4-1 BKFC) came into tonight’s headliner looking to rebound from a KO loss to Frank Tate which occurred back in April. The former BKFC heavyweight champion was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening.

Tonight’s ‘Alexander vs. Beltran’ main event resulted in a second-round TKO victory for ‘The Assassin‘. Houston Alexander was able to out-muscle Joey Beltran throughout the course of the fight and ended up finishing ‘The Mexicutioner’ with a flurry of punches in Round 2.

Check out the finish below:

Houston Alexander stops

Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 👊🏼 #BKFC pic.twitter.com/VKOWUsRrhj — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 19, 2022

Official BKFC 33 Result: Houston Alexander def. Joey Beltran via TKO in Round 2

With tonight’s victory, Alexander is now a perfect 3-0 under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner and appears to be on the verge of a future heavyweight title shot.

As for Joey Beltran, the former BKFC heavyweight title holder has now dropped three fights in a row.

What did you think of tonight’s BKFC 33 main event? Were you surprised to see Houston Alexander finish Joey Beltran? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!