Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)

Chris Taylor

Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska.

Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.

Meanwhile, Joey Beltran (18-15 MMA, 5-4-1 BKFC) came into tonight’s headliner looking to rebound from a KO loss to Frank Tate which occurred back in April. The former BKFC heavyweight champion was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening.

Tonight’s ‘Alexander vs. Beltran’ main event resulted in a second-round TKO victory for ‘The Assassin‘. Houston Alexander was able to out-muscle Joey Beltran throughout the course of the fight and ended up finishing ‘The Mexicutioner’ with a flurry of punches in Round 2.

Check out the finish below:

Official BKFC 33 Result: Houston Alexander def. Joey Beltran via TKO in Round 2

With tonight’s victory, Alexander is now a perfect 3-0 under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner and appears to be on the verge of a future heavyweight title shot.

As for Joey Beltran, the former BKFC heavyweight title holder has now dropped three fights in a row.

What did you think of tonight’s BKFC 33 main event? Were you surprised to see Houston Alexander finish Joey Beltran? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

