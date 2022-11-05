UFC Vegas 64: ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos.

Rodriguez (16-1-2 MMA) enters the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision win over Yan Xiaonan back in March. Marina’s lone career loss came against reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza in July of 2020.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos (12-2-1 MMA) most recently competed in July of 2022, where she scored a second-round submission victory over Michelle Waterson. Lemos has gone 6-2 since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2017.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez.

Magny (26-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in his most recent effort at UFC Vegas 57. Prior to that setback, the veteran fighter was coming off decision wins over Geoff Neal and Max Griffin respectively.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (17-2 MMA) most recently competed at September’s UFC 279 event, where he scored a split-decision victory over Li Jingliang. That win marked ‘D-Rod’s’ fourth in a row, as he previously scored wins over Mike Perry, Preston Parsons and Kevin Lee.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 64 Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm EST)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos –

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez –

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke –

Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov –

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen –

UFC Vegas 64 Prelims (ESPN+, 4:30 pm EST)

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young –

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez –

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana –

Johnny Munoz vs. Liudvik Sholinian – Munoz def. Sholinian by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley – Hadley def. Candelario via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 of Round 2

https://twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/status/1588998909702963200

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal – Vidal def. Pascual via TKO (knee and punches) at 3:06 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 fights? Share your predicitons in the comment section PENN Nation!

