Mark Hunt KO’s Sonny Bill Williams in the final fight of his combat sports career (Video)

UFC and PRIDE veteran Mark Hunt ended his combat sports career with a KO victory over the previously undefeated Sonny Bill Williams.

Hunt (1-2-1) and Williams (9-1) squared off in a professional boxing match earlier today at Aware Super Theater in Sydney.

The bout marked Hunt’s first combat sports appearance in nearly two years, but that didn’t stop the 48-year-old from adding to his highlight reel. As seen below, ‘The Super Samoan’ scored a fourth-round TKO victory over the former rugby star, a result which sent the Australian crowd into a frenzy.

Mark Hunt, well God damn pic.twitter.com/JsGOQSSJqI

“I’m smiling not because of the win, but I’m smiling because this is the last time I walked into a ring of combat of any sorts,” Hunt told The Mirror after the fight (h/t MMAJunkie). “My first thought after was, ‘Sh*t, I want to do that again!’, but no (I won’t be back in the ring again).”

It was absolutely fitting for Mark Hunt to end his career with another spectacular finish. During his combat sports career, ‘The Super Samoan’ scored over twenty stoppage victories while competing in K1, PRIDE, UFC and boxing.

During his legendary career, Hunt scored KO/TKO wins over the likes of Jerome Le Banner, Gary Goodridge, Dan Bobish, Cheick Kongo, Stefan Struve, Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva, Frank Mir and Derrick Lewis.

