MMA NewsIslam MakhachevUFC

Islam Makhachev tells the UFC to “stop playing games” and just send a contract: “I honestly don’t care about location and opponent”

Chris Taylor

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has requested the UFC “stop playing games” and just send him a contract to fight.

Makhachev (23-1 MMA) captured the UFC’s vacant lightweight title at last month’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi by scoring a submission win over former title holder Charles Oliviera.

Following that title-earning victory, Islam Makhachev proceeded to call for a super fight with reigning UFC featherweight champion and current P4P king, Alex Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev

Although Volkanovski has made it clear that he is up for the challenge, it appears the UFC may be having second thoughts about the matchup.

Makhachev recently took to Twitter where he accused the Ultimate Fighting Championship of “playing games” and emphasized that he’s willing to any opponent at any location they want.

“I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games.” – Makhachev wrote.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to return to Volkanovski’s home country of Australia on February 11th for UFC 284. The pay-per-view fight card is currently without a main event and a title bout between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski would certainly fill that void.

With that said, the Russian champion appears to be open to fighting anyone the UFC wants to put in front of him, he just needs a contract to sign off on.

Makhachev certainly has options at 155lbs, including surging division contender Beneil Dariush. However, it remains unclear what the UFC has planned for their newly crowned lightweight champion.

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight in his first attempted title defense? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
