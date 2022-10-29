Fight purses revealed for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match

The fight purses for tonight’s highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match have been revealed.

Paul and Silva are set to collide this evening on pay-per-view live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting 5 concurrent wins, 4 of which have come by knockout. Jake Paul (5-0) is coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley last December which served as a rematch after he edged out a split decision win in August. Prior to that, the YouTube sensation had earned a TKO win over Ben Askren, a KO win over Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his boxing debut.

Meanwhile, Anderson Silva (3-1) transitioned into boxing shortly following his release from the UFC. ‘The Spider’ lost his pro boxing debut in 1998 and then picked up his first win in 2005 before focusing on MMA. After ending his UFC career, Silva scored a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and then knocked out Tito Ortiz last September.

Now, according to a report by Draftkings, it has been revealed that Jake Paul is expected to earn $1.5 million in guaranteed salary for his scrap with Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’, on the other hand, will take home a guaranteed purse of $500,000. The former UFC champion will also earn a 35% share of tonight’s PPV buys for his efforts.

Tonight’s Showtime pay-per-view boxing event is set to kickoff at 9pm EST.

The card also features a fight between former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell and former UFC standout Uriah Hall.

Who are picking to win tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match? Are you surprised by the recently revealed fight purses? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

