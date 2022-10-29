UFC Vegas 63 Results: Marcos Rogerio de Lima stops Andrei Arlovski in Round 1 (Video)

A heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Marcos Rogerio de Lima takes place on today’s UFC Vegas 63 preliminary fight card.

Arlovski (34-21 MMA), a former UFC heavyweight champion, will enter the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak. The 43-year-old mixed martial arts legend is coming off back-to-back split decision wins over Jared Vanderaa and Jake Collier in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-8-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 63 looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision defeat to Blagoy Ivanov back in May. Prior to that setback, Pezão was coming off a first-round TKO victory over ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell.

Round one of this heavyweight match-up begins and Andrei Arlovski lands a low kick. De Lima returns fire with a big kick to the body. The fighters exchange shots and Marcos drops ‘The Pitbull’ with a big hook. He jumps into the guard of Arlovski and begins to work some ground and pound. Marcos Rogerio de Lima moves to full mount. Andrei looks to roll but gives up his back. De Lima is looking for a rear-naked choke. He gets it and this one is all over. Wow!

Marcos Rogerio de Lima stops Andrei Arlovski in around 1 #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/gcBcBUyHts — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 29, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 63 Result: Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Andrei Arlovski via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1

Who would you like to see De Lima fight next following his submission victory over Arlovski this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

