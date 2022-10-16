UFC Vegas 62 Results: Jonathan Martinez TKO’s Cub Swanson (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Cub Swanson taking on Jonathan Martinez.

Swanson (28-13 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Darren Elkins last December. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Jonathan Martinez (17-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Vince Morales.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event begins and Cub Swanson opens with a pair of low kicks. Martinez misses with a front kick up the middle. He follows that up with a high that partially connects. Jonathan slips but gets back up to his feet and pushes Swanson against the cage. He let’s go of the clinch and the fighters trade kicks. Jonathan Martinez with two heavy kicks to the body. Cub shoots in and scores a takedown. He moves to side control but Martinez scores a beautiful sweep to take top position. Swanson scrambles back to his feet and eats a pair of kicks. Martinez just misses with another front kick attempt. Cub misses with a right hand and gets countered with a nice combination. Big kicks and punches from Martinez. Cub Swanson goes down after a knee. Jonathan jumps on him with big punches. The horn sounds to save Cub.

That was CLOSE – second round here we go! #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/Ru1boZbMae — UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2022

- Advertisement -

MARTINEZ WITH A LEG KICK TKO 😱 #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/eOE3COchRR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 16, 2022

Round two begins and Cub Swanson attempts a spinning kick. Jonathan Martinez gets inside and scores a takedown. He immediately begins battering the veteran with ground and pound. He switches to a choke attempt but then opts to let that go. Cub fights his way back up to his feet and lands a decent right hand. Both fighters land high kicks. Martinez lands two more. Cub with a counter. A big leg kick forces Cub down to the canvas. He gets up but is clearly favoring his leg. Another big kick gets through. Swanson with a jab to the body. Another heavy kick from Martinez and Cub drops and rolls onto his back. Jonathan with a big hammer fist before the referee steps in and stops the fight.

been a while since we’ve had one of these pic.twitter.com/oH6s8KXWMA — fire mma (@firemmatweets) October 16, 2022

- Advertisement -

Official UFC Vegas 62 Result: Jonathan Martinez def. Cub Swanson via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Martinez fight next following his TKO victory over Swanson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -