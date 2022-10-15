UFC Vegas 62 Results: Alonzo Menifield KO’s Misha Cirkunov (Video)

A light heavyweight bout between Misha Cirkunov and Alonzo Menifield kicks off tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 main card lineup.

Cirkunov (15-9 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The Canadian suffered a submission loss to Wellington Turman in his most recent effort this past February.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (13-3 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC Vegas 56 event, where he scored a TKO victory over Askar Mozharov.

Round one begins and Menifield comes out quickly with a flurry. Misha Cirkunov circles to this right and then leaps into the pocket with a jab. Alonzo loads up on the right hand. Another jab from the Canadian. He shoots for a takedown but Menifield defends. Cirkunov misses with a front kick. Alonzo Menifield connects with two huge punches and Misha is down and out. WOW!

https://twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/status/1581424131404230657

Official UFC Vegas 62 Result: Alonzo Menifield def. Misha Cirkunov via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Menifield fight next following his KO victory over Cirkunov this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

