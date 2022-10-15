x
MMA NewsAlonzo MenifieldMisha CirkunovUFCUFC Vegas 62

UFC Vegas 62 Results: Alonzo Menifield KO’s Misha Cirkunov (Video)

Chris Taylor

A light heavyweight bout between Misha Cirkunov and Alonzo Menifield kicks off tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 main card lineup.

Cirkunov (15-9 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The Canadian suffered a submission loss to Wellington Turman in his most recent effort this past February.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (13-3 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC Vegas 56 event, where he scored a TKO victory over Askar Mozharov.

Round one begins and Menifield comes out quickly with a flurry. Misha Cirkunov circles to this right and then leaps into the pocket with a jab. Alonzo loads up on the right hand. Another jab from the Canadian. He shoots for a takedown but Menifield defends. Cirkunov misses with a front kick. Alonzo Menifield connects with two huge punches and Misha is down and out. WOW!

https://twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/status/1581424131404230657

Official UFC Vegas 62 Result: Alonzo Menifield def. Misha Cirkunov via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Menifield fight next following his KO victory over Cirkunov this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
