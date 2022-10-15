UFC champion Leon Edwards responds after Jorge Masvidal tells him to step up to the plate: “Get on your knees and beg and I may consider it”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded after Jorge Masvidal dared him to step up to the plate and accept a fight.

Edwards (20-3 MMA) captured the promotions coveted 170lbs title back in August by knocking out Kamaru Usman with a thunderous head kick in the main event of UFC 278.

Prior to dethroning the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’, Leon had been vocal about his desire to finally settle the score with ‘Gamebred’ and even noted that he wanted Masvidal to be his first title defense.

However, since capturing UFC gold, Edwards has made it clear that he wants to see Jorge Masvidal win at least one fight before granting him a title shot. Those demands do not seem unwarranted, as ‘Gamebred’ is currently on a three-fight losing skid and has not won a fight since 2019.

Still, Masvidal is wanting Edwards to live up to his original offer and doubled down on that idea during a recent interview with MMAFighting.

“Leon, f**king step up to the plate, bro. You begged and cried and did all this bullsh*t before when I was fighting for the titles. Now you got the belt, let’s go!” – Masvidal said.

Those comments clearly did not sit well with the reigning UFC welterweight champion, as Leon Edwards replied to Masvidal with the following ultimatum:

refer to me as “Mr Edwards" or "Sir" and get on your knees and beg and I may consider it https://t.co/fr6o0OsygT — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 15, 2022

“Refer to me as ‘Mr. Edwards’ or ‘Sir’ and get on your knees and beg and I may consider it.” – Edwards wrote in response.

It is expected that Leon Edwards first title defense will come in the form of a trilogy fight with the now former champion in Kamaru Usman. ‘Rocky’ has stated his desire to have that fight occur in his backyard of England, with Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham being the preferred venue.

Do you think we will ever see Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal settle their beef inside the Octagon?

