UFC Vegas 59 Results: Jamahal Hill TKO’s Thiago Santos (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event is headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring Thiago Santos taking on Jamahal Hill.

Santos (22-10 MMA), a former light heavyweight title challenger, will enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound after suffering a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev back in March. ‘Marreta’ has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA) enters the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, with both victories coming by way of first round knockout. In his most recent appearance in February, ‘Sweet Dreams’ scored a highlight reel knockout over Johnny Walker.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 59 main event begins and Thiago Santos lands a pair of low kicks. He shoots in for takedown but Hill shrugs him off. A jab from Hill and then another. Santos returns fire with a high kick. Jamahal Hill with a couple more jabs. A left hook from Santos and then a low kick. Hill counters with a right hook. He follows that up with a straight left. and then a body kick. Santos shoots a single, changes to a double and then pushes Hill against the fence. Knees from inside by Jamahal. ‘Maretta’ returns fire. The fighters break and Hill lands a low kick to the groin of the former title challenger. We have a brief stoppage and restart. Hill right back to pressing the action. Santos keeps him at bay with a body kick. A low kick now from Santos and then another. Jamahal Hill with a right hand. Santos with a wheel kick. Another right from Hill. The horn sounds to end round one.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Round two of the UFC Vegas 59 headliner begins and Jamahal Hill lands a low kick. He follows that up with a high kick. Thiago Santos returns it. Another low kick from Hill, both men pump the jab. A body kick from Santos. He shoots in and gets the takedown. Hill up fast but Santos presses him against the fence and shoots on another double. He can’t get it. Santos swinging wildly after getting stuffed. He attempts a back kick, but eats a counter hook. The fighters clinch back up. They break and Jamahal Hill lands a high kick and a hook. Santos is starting to look winded. Another hook from Hill. Santos looking for a big on the counter. Body jabs from Santos now. He scores with an overhand left but eats a hard jab. A right hand now from Hill. Both men land rights. Santos retreats. Hard jabs now from Hill and a right hook at the horn.

Those boys were SWINGING in the second round 💢 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/l4O8IPGGRc — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Round three of the UFC Vegas 59 main event begins and Hill opens with a low kick. Thiago Santos shoots for the double, tries to pick Hill up and gets the takedown. Hill is right back up and starts landing elbows. Another takedown now from Santos. He swings wildly as Hill tries to scramble up. Santos looks to take his back, but slides off and dives in for another takedown. Jamahal Hill sprawls and looks to land shots as Thiago clings to a leg. Santos gets another takedown as Hill stands. ‘Sweet Dreams’ scooting up the cage to try and get to his feet, but Santos won’t allow it. Another scramble from Hill and he’s back to his feet. Santos with a big uppercut. He eats a knee but drops for another takedown and gets it. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 59 headliner begins and Thiago Santos with a jab. Hill with a sharp 1-2, Santos sags back and lands low kicks. Right from Hill. Santos turns his back and eats 3 big lefts. Hill teeing off. Santos swinging back with wild punches. Santos down as Hill swarms Hill pouring it on and Santos looks to fight his way up!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

SWEET DREAMS ARE MADE OF THIS! @JamahalH closes the show on a HISTORIC #UFCVegas59! pic.twitter.com/9xuVa7jw3u — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 59 Result: Jamahal Hill def. Thiago Santos via TKO in Round 4

Who would you like to see Hill fight next following his TKO victory over Santos this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!