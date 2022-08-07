Pros react after Jamahal Hill TKO’s Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event was headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring Thiago Santos taking on Jamahal Hill.

Santos (22-11 MMA), a former light heavyweight title challenger, had entered tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev in his most recent effort back in March. ‘Marreta’ had gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) had entered the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, with both of those victories coming by way of first round knockout. In his most previous appearance back in February, ‘Sweet Dreams’ had scored a highlight reel knockout over Johnny Walker.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 main event proved to be another strong showing for the highly touted Jamahal Hill. Although he had to battle some adversity, ‘Sweet Dreams’ was able to secure a finish over ‘Marreta’ in round four, this after Santos appeared to be mounting a comeback in the third frame. The win marked Hill’s eleventh career victory and fifth under the UFC banner.

Official UFC Vegas 59 Result: Jamahal Hill def. Thiago Santos via TKO (strikes) in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Santos vs. Hill’ below:

Mal is bout to show the world what’s up, let’s go big bro 👊🏾👊🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 7, 2022

Main event time😍😍😍 @JamahalH about to go to work 😈#UFCVegas59 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) August 7, 2022

Hill hasn’t landed yet but his hand speed looks super fast! #UFCVegas59 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

What a fight !!! #UFCVegas59 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022

That was only round 2 !! I think hill got this. Santos is blowing hard !! What a fight !! #UFCVegas59 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022

Thiago corner going crazy . “This is not a bar fight “ , “this is not a lottery” 💀 😂😂😂 #UFCVegas59 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Jamahal Hill defeating Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59:

That’s how you do it!!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 7, 2022

Hell yea Hill!! Gutted it out and got the finish!! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Hill… is a damn monster!!! #UFCVegas59 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 7, 2022

Yes sir!!! I was off by a round but bro @JamahalH still got it done never a doubt 😤 #UFCVegas59 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) August 7, 2022

