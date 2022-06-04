UFC Vegas 56 Results: Alexander Volkov stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 event is headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Alexander Volkov taking on Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Volkov (34-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first round submission loss to Tom Aspinall in his most recent effort. Prior to that setback, the former Bellator champion was coming off a decision win over Marcin Tybura at UFC 267.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3 MMA) is returning to action for the first time since being defeated by Curtis Blaydes at September’s UFC 266 event. That setback was preceded by a first round TKO victory over Augusto Sakai.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 56 main event begins and Volkov gets things started with a low kick and then a body kick. Rozenstruik with his own body kick. Volkov fires off a couple more and then a nice jab. A low kick lands from Rozenstruik. Volkov jabbing his way back inside. A jab to low kick combination from Volkov. Now a body kick. He lands a couple of good hooks. Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a low kick. He comes forward with some heavy hooks.. Alexander Volkov stays calm and fires a couple of hard counters. Volkov marching forward and firing. Rozenstruik goes down. This one is all over! Wow!

https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1533214550505402369

Official UFC Vegas 56 Result: Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via TKO at 2:12 of Round 1

