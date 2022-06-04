Pros react after Movsar Evloev defeats Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 56

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 event was co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Dan Ige taking on Movsar Evloev.

Ige (15-6 MMA) entered the bout looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian standout was coming off back-to-back decision defeats to Josh Emmett and Chan Sung Jung respectively.

Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev (16-0 MMA) had entered the contest sporting an undefeated professional record which included five straight wins under the UFC banner. The Russian standout was most previously seen in action at UFC 263, where he defeated Hakeem Dawodu.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 co-main event proved to be a real coming out party of Evloev. The undefeated Russian utilized his grapping and some effective strikes to smother and overwhelm Dan Ige for the better part of fifteen minutes. After three rounds of hard fought action the bout went to the judges scorecards.

Official UFC Vegas 56 Result: Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Movsar and Ige both suck. I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner. #UFCVegas56 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 4, 2022

Evloev vs Ige, I got my bro Movsar 🥇 #UFCVegas56 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) June 4, 2022

Yep! Good shit in the corner of Ige! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 4, 2022

Featherweight action 👀. Let’s gooo — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) June 4, 2022

This gonna be a good scrap both guys can push the pace @ufc #UFCVegas56 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) June 4, 2022

Not gonna lie, It’s been very motivating and a lil tough watching the ufc these last few months. I’ve only fought the best, I’m a down ass mfer, and I have seen the errors of my ways. I have been through my crucible, time to fight my way back to the top. #ufc #fight — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 4, 2022

Hats off to Evloev. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 4, 2022

Who would you like to see Movsar Evloev fight next following his victory over Dan Ige this evening in Las Vegas?

