Pros react after Movsar Evloev defeats Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 56

Chris Taylor
Movsar Evloev, UFC Vegas 56

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 event was co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Dan Ige taking on Movsar Evloev.

Ige (15-6 MMA) entered the bout looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian standout was coming off back-to-back decision defeats to Josh Emmett and Chan Sung Jung respectively.

Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev (16-0 MMA) had entered the contest sporting an undefeated professional record which included five straight wins under the UFC banner. The Russian standout was most previously seen in action at UFC 263, where he defeated Hakeem Dawodu.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 co-main event proved to be a real coming out party of Evloev. The undefeated Russian utilized his grapping and some effective strikes to smother and overwhelm Dan Ige for the better part of fifteen minutes. After three rounds of hard fought action the bout went to the judges scorecards.

Movsar Evloev, Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 56

Official UFC Vegas 56 Result: Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ige vs. Evloev’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Movsar Evloev defeating Dan Ige:

Who would you like to see Movsar Evloev fight next following his victory over Dan Ige this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

 

