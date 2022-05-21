UFC Vegas 55: ‘Holm vs. Vieira’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remain in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira.

Holm (14-5 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, will be returning to action for the first in over eighteen months this evening. ‘The Preachers Daughter’ currently boasts a two-fight winning steak, scoring decision wins over Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana in her most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira (12-2 MMA) most recently competed back in November of 2021, where she scored a unanimous decision win over former title holder Miesha Tate. The Brazilian standout has gone 6-2 since joining the UFC ranks in 2016.

UFC Vegas 55 is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Michel Pereira taking on Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Pereira (27-11 MMA) enters the contest on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Andre Fialho. ‘Demolidor’ has gone 5-2 during his seven-fight UFC career.

Meanwhile, Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event with hopes of rebounding from his split decision loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 269. The Argentine has gone 1-2 since returning to action in 2021.

Get all of the results and highlights from tonight’s fight card below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 55 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira –

Michel Pereira vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio –

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic –

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park –

Tabatha Ricci vs. Polyana Viana –

UFC Vegas 55 Prelims (5pm EST on ESPN+)

Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter –

Alen Amedovski vs. Joseph Holmes –

Uros Medic vs. Omar Morales – Medic def. Morales via TKO (punches) at 3:05 of Round 2

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales – Martinez def. Morales by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC Vegas 55 Early Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares – Hooper def. Colares via TKO (punches) at 3:00 of Round 3

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes — Hughes def. Reed via TKO (elbows) at 3:52 of Round 3

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 main event between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira?