Michael Bisping reacts after Dustin Poirier accepts challenge from Colby Covington: “I don’t know if it’s the smartest move”

MMA analyst Michael Bisping isn’t so sure Dustin Poirier accepting Colby Covington’s challenge is a good idea.

When Colby Covington called Dustin Poirier out after his win over Jorge Masvidal in March, Poirier was quick to shoot down the idea. He noted that he didn’t want to give Covington the satisfaction of facing him and earning money from the inevitable trash talk that would ensue.

Alas, it appears as if he’s changed his mind, with ‘The Diamond’ being so desperate to fight that he’s actually accepted the offer from ‘Chaos’ for a scrap later this year.

Many fans aren’t so sure it’s a great idea for Poirier to take on this challenge, including former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

“Going up a weight division, going up against Colby Covington, if he loses that, that could have real implications on him getting a title fight again,” Bisping said. “he wants to be active. He wants to keep earning. He wants to keep fighting, wants to keep making money and setting himself up for the future, which I get, but going up to 170, putting on 15 pounds – well, I say putting on 15 pounds. Not cutting that 15 pounds, but sure enough, fighting at a weight class 15 pounds heavier against one of the top contenders. Whilst me as a fan, I would love to see that, but I don’t know if it’s the smartest move.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Whereas Bisping was known for being someone who would take on all comers at any time, Poirier tends to be involved in match-ups that are built-up months in advance. That’s largely due to the fact that he’s a big name player now in the UFC but as we’ve seen from his activity on Twitter, this is someone who always seems willing to jump in on short notice if called upon.

