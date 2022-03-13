UFC Vegas 50 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Thiago Santos

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 event is headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Thiago Santos taking on Magomed Ankalaev.

Santos (22-9 MMA), a former light heavyweight title challenger, will be looking to earn his second straight win when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Marreta’ last competed back in October, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (16-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 50 sporting a seven-fight winning streak. The Russian standout is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov in his most recent efforts.

Round one of tonight’s headliner begins and there is a bit of a feeling out process as both men try and find their range. Thiago Santos with a low kick. He lands another. Magomed Ankalaev misses with a front kick attempt. ‘Marreta’ misses with a punch and Ankalaev counters with a hard right hand. Santos appears to be ok and circles to his left. He leaps in with a combination but again Magomed Ankalaev is able to counter with a big right. That punch definitely got the attention of Santos who is now on his bike. Another right lands for the Russian. Thiago throws a jumping front kick that misses. He lands a follow up low kick. Ankalaev presses forward and throws a kick to the body. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 50 main event begins and both men come out more aggressively. Big shots in the pocket. Santos with a hard low kick and then another. Magomed Ankalaev returns fire with one of his own. He is slowly backing Thiago up against the cage. ‘Marreta’ with another inside low kick. Ankalaev with a jab to the body. Thiago Santos goes upstairs with a high kick. His opponent does the same. Ankalaev is not allowing Santos any room to work. Thiago swings and misses with a big left. He throws another that lands and Magomed is down. Santos jumps on him and lands a couple of short elbows before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegs 50 headliner begins and Magomed Ankalaev appears to be content with standing and trading with Thiago Santos despite being dropped last round. ‘Marreta’ lands a hard low kick. Ankalaev returns fire with one of his own. Another big low kick lands for Santos. Magomed looks to close the distance. He lands a nice kick to the body. Santos replies with a body kick of his own. The light heavyweight fighters trade left hooks in the pocket. Now they exchange low kicks. Thiago Santos swings and misses with a looping right and Ankalaev counters with a kick to the body. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 50 main event begins and both men are swinging heavy leather early. Magomed Ankalaev lands a nice straight left up the middle. Thiago Santos seems content to be fighting with his back against the fence. He lands a low kick and then right hook. Ankalaev returns fire with a crisp combination. Two minutes remain in the round. The Russian standout lands another good combination. Santos swings and misses with a wild right hand attempt. Magomed Ankalaev shoots in and presses Thiago Santos up against the cage. He begins to work for a takedown and gets it. Magomed is working from half guard. He lands some decent shots before the horn sounds to end round four.

Round five of the UFC Vegas 50 main event begins Magomed Ankalaev comes forward with immediate pressure. Thiago Santos keeps him at bay with a low kick. He lands another and then swings a haymaker of a left hand but misses. Ankalaev shoots in and presses Santos up against the cage.

Official UFC Vegas 50 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

