UFC Vegas 50 Results: Song Yadong KO’s Marlon Moraes (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Moraes taking on Song Yadong.

Moraes (23-10-1 MMA) will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Magic’ has suffered TKO losses at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili, Rob Font and Cory Sandhagen in his three most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (19-5-1 MMA) is currently sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Julio Arce this past November.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 50 co-main event begins Song Yadong charges forward. Marlon Moraes catches him with a left hook. Yadong returns fire with a high kick but ‘Magic’ blocks it. Song with a big right hand. That appears to stagger Moraes. Yadong continues to press the action. Both men are swinging big shots now. Moraes lands a good right hand. Yadong responds with a combination and Marlon is down and out. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 50 Result: Song Yadong def. Marlon Moraes via KO in Round 1

