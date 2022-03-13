Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev defeats Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 50

By
Chris Taylor
-
Magomed Ankalaev, UFC Vegas 50
Magomed Ankalaev wins at UFC Vegas 50

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 event was headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Thiago Santos taking on Magomed Ankalaev.

Santos (22-10 MMA), a former light heavyweight title challenger, was looking to earn his second straight win when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Marreta’ had last competed back in October, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 main event sporting a seven-fight winning streak. The Russian standout was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov in his most previous efforts.

Thiago Santos, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC Vegas 50

Tonight’s main event went the full twenty-five minutes. Although Thiago Santos scored a knockdown in round two, it was the forward pressure and late wrestling of Magomed Ankalaev that proved to the difference in the fight. After five rounds of battle it was the Russian standout who got his hand raised by way of unanimous decision.

Official UFC Vegas 50 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

The victory extended Ankalaev’s current win streak to eight in a row and puts him in prime position for a future number one contenders fight.

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ main event below:

Who would you like to see Magomed Ankalaev fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Thiago Santos at tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 event? Do you think we will see him fight for the title in 2022? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. UFC Vegas 50 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Thiago Santos
  2. Pro fighters make their picks for Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
  3. UFC Vegas 50: ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ Live Results and Highlights
  4. Volkan Oezdemir says he is “still doubting” Jamahal Hill, ‘Sweet Dreams’ issues fiery response
  5. Junior dos Santos signs with Eagle FC, set to headline a card in May against a UFC veteran