Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev defeats Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 50

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 event was headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Thiago Santos taking on Magomed Ankalaev.

Santos (22-10 MMA), a former light heavyweight title challenger, was looking to earn his second straight win when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Marreta’ had last competed back in October, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 main event sporting a seven-fight winning streak. The Russian standout was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s main event went the full twenty-five minutes. Although Thiago Santos scored a knockdown in round two, it was the forward pressure and late wrestling of Magomed Ankalaev that proved to the difference in the fight. After five rounds of battle it was the Russian standout who got his hand raised by way of unanimous decision.

Official UFC Vegas 50 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

The victory extended Ankalaev’s current win streak to eight in a row and puts him in prime position for a future number one contenders fight.

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ main event below:

I'm definitely locked in watching this one 👀 #Igotnext — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 13, 2022

Gotta watch Ankalaev in the gym. He is a ANIMAL! #UFCVegas50 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 13, 2022

Santos is buckling everytime he gets touched!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 13, 2022

Well that changed quickly lol — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 13, 2022

A lot on the line. — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 13, 2022

Would like to see Santos blitz more when Ankalaev’s back is near the fence. #UFCVegas50 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022

Ankalaev’s backwards speed has just been too fast for Santos. #UFCVegas50 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022

Who would you like to see Magomed Ankalaev fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Thiago Santos at tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 event? Do you think we will see him fight for the title in 2022? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!