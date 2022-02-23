Johnny Walker “really upset” after receiving messages from toxic fans online: “People don’t care about the fighter’s health and what happens after”

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker has voiced his frustration at trolls on social media following his recent defeat.

Last weekend, Johnny Walker put it all on the line in an intriguing match-up against rising star Jamahal Hill. Both men came into the contest feeling confident but ultimately, only one could come out on top – and following a tense first few minutes, it was Hill who landed the decisive knockout blow to ensure he was the one who moved further up the rankings.

Walker was knocked out cold against the cage and yet despite his bubbly personality and reaction to the defeat, he still received some nasty messages on Twitter and Instagram.

In a recent video released by the Brazilian, he admitted that he didn’t understand why people felt the need to be so cruel.

“What’s making me really upset is, f***ing people don’t care about the fighter’s health and what happens after, you know? You just care about the pictures and make the jokes. What made me upset was people message me and commented the jokes, people don’t care if people are healthy. Like, I train so hard, I’m very committed to my career, and when I get to the fight I make a show for the fans. If I get hurt or something like that happens, people just make jokes about the knockout. They don’t care about my health, if I have brain damage, or if I’m okay. I spent a couple hours in the hospital, I’m 100% good, I did the brain scan and everything is okay, but they don’t really care what’s happening with my health. They send messages for my fiancé and say so much bulls*** about me. It’s not everybody, but I would like to understand why we have people like this.”

