UFC Vegas 50 Results: Alex Pereira defeats Bruno Silva (Highlights)

A middleweight contest featuring Alex Pereira taking on Bruno Silva kicks off tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 main card.

Pereira (4-1 MMA) made his highly anticipated Octagon debut back at November’s UFC 268 event, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Andreas Michailidis (see that here). ‘Po Atan’, 34, is now set to take on Bruno Silva in his sophomore UFC appearance this evening.

Silva (22-6 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 50 sporting a seven-fight winning streak, which includes three straight victories under the UFC banner. In his most recent effort at UFC 269, ‘Blindado’ picked up a first round TKO win over Jordan Wright.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins Alex Pereira start things off with a high kick which is blocked. Both men trade low kicks inside. ‘Po Atan’ goes upstairs with another high kick attempt. Bruno Silva avoids and then comes forward with a combination. Pereira leaps in with a straight right. He lands a nice knee but Silva eats it and counters with a left hand. Pereira goes to the body with a kick and then lands a right. Bruno once again counters with a big left hook. The fighters clinch and begin to exchange knees from the position. Pereira breaks free and lands a pair of body kick. Bruno Silva responds with a left hand and then a kick that just misses. Alex Pereira snaps a jab but ‘Blindado’ shoots in and is able to score a takedown. Pereira gets back to his feet but eats a knee in the process. He finds separation and lands a straight right followed by a left hook. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Bruno Silva is quickly back to work with forward pressure. He lands a nice left hook. Alex Pereira with a right cross and then a kick to the body. He lands a nice counter right over the top. Bruno eats that shot and presses forward. Big punches from both men in the pocket. Pereira gets off a few good shots but then Silva shoots in and scores a takedown. ‘Po Atan’ immediately scrambles back up to his feet and the fighters begin to battle in the clinch along the cage. Two minutes remain in the round. Alex Pereira breaks free from the clinch and lands a nice combination. He scores with a lead left hook. Bruno Silva fires back with a nice jab up the middle. Big shots from both men now. Pereira attempts a head kick but it is blocked. He follows that up with a flying knee. Silva responds with a big right. Pereira is able to take top position late in the round and lands a punch before the horn sounds to end round two.

Back & forth action through 2️⃣. Who takes it in the third? 🤔 #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/fNLFvcKjfp — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2022

The third and final round of this middleweight bout begins and Bruno Silva quickly shoots in for a takedown. Alex Pereira is able to sprawl and defend the shot. Silva continues to press the action and pushes Pereira up against the cage. He lands a big left hook to the body of the former GLORY champion. The fighters clinch up and Silva looks for a single leg takedown. It is not there. Pereira breaks free and lands a nice left hand. He follows that up with a three-punch combination. Silva is rocked. Pereira begins to pour it on. He lands multiple knees to the body of Bruno. Two minutes remain in the fight. Alex Pereira with a nasty elbow and then some big shots. Silva desperately shoots in for a takedown but once again he is stuffed. The fighters begin trading bombs in the center of the cage. What a fight! The horn sounds to end round three.

Alex Pereira & Bruno Silva just left it all in the Octagon 🤜🤛 #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/OJVEyagbos — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 50 Result: Alex Pereira def. Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

