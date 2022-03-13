UFC Vegas 50 Results: Drew Dober TKO’s Terrance McKinney (Video)

A lightweight fight between Drew Dober and Terrance McKinney takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 main card.

Dober (24-11 MMA) enters tonight’s contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The lightweight veteran suffered a unanimous decision loss to Brad Riddell in his most previous Octagon appearance at UFC 263.

Meanwhile, Terrance McKinney (12-4 MMA) was last seen in action just two weeks ago, where he earned his second career UFC victory over Fares Ziam.

Round one begins and Terrance McKinney is able to land a big shot early that absolutely rocks Drew Dober. He immediately jumps on him and begins unloading ground and pound. Dober scrambles back up to his feet but gets hurt again with a flying knee. The fight once again hits the floor and McKinney is on top dropping ground and pound. Dober scrambles and gets back to his feet but that is short lived as ‘T-Wrecks’ quickly earns another takedown. He begins working from the full guard and landing some good punches. Drew Dober is able to land a big knee and then takes the fight to the floor. He begins unloading ground and pound and Terrance McKinney is in trouble. The referee is taking a close look. This one is all over.

Official UFC Vegas 50 Result: Drew Dober def. Terrance McKinney via TKO at 3:38 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Dober fight next following his TKO victory over McKinney this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!