UFC Vegas 50: ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 50 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

Santos (22-9 MMA), a former light heavyweight title challenger, will be looking to earn his second straight win when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Marreta’ last competed back in October, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (16-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 50 sporting a seven-fight winning streak. The Russian standout is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov in his most recent efforts.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Moraes taking on Song Yadong.

Moraes (23-9-1 MMA) will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Magic’ has suffered TKO losses at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili, Rob Font and Cory Sandhagen in his three most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong is currently sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Julio Arce this past November.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 50 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+):

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Alex Caceres vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Karl Roberson vs. Khalil Rountree – Rountree def. Roberson via TKO at 0:25 of Round 2

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney – Dober def. McKinney via TKO at 3:38 of Round 1

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva – Pereira def. Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC Vegas 50 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+):

AJ Fletcher vs. Matthew Semelsberger – Semelsberger def. Fletcher by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson – Aldrich def. Robertson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Javid Basharat vs. Trevin Jones – Basharat def. Jones by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk — Jackson def. Kirk via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:42 of Round 2

Miranda Maverick vs. Sabina Mazo — Maverick def. Mazo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of Round 2

Cody Brundage vs. Dalcha Lungiambula — Brundage def. Lungiambula via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:41 of Round 1

Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho — Cannetti def. Moutinho via TKO (punches) at 2:07 of Round 1

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Tafon Nchukwi — Murzakanov def. Nchukwi via KO (flying knee) at 0: 44 of Round 1

AZAMAT MURZAKANOV WITH THE FLYING KNEE COMEBACK 🤯 [ #UFCVegas50 | Prelims are LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/vzdiXXbVNA — UFC (@ufc) March 12, 2022

