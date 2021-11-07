UFC 268 Results: Alex Pereira KO’s Andreas Michailidis (Video)

Former Glory Kickboxing standout Alex Pereira makes his highly anticipated Octagon debut against Andreas Michailidis at tonight’s UFC 268 event.

During his storied kickboxing past, Pereira scored two victories over reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, the second of which was a violent KO.

Given his previous success against ‘Stylebender‘, many fight fans are hoping for an impressive showing from the former Glory champion this evening at MSG.

Standing in the way of Alex Pereira (4-1 MMA) at UFC 268 will be ‘The Spartan’ Andreas Michailidis. The Greek standout last competed in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over KB Bhullar.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Alex Pereira quickly lands a low kick. He circles to his left and lands another. Both men trade kicks now. Pereira leaps in with a right hand. Andreas Michailidis ducks under and shoots in on a double leg takedown. The Brazilian is defending but a second surge from the Greek results in the takedown. Alex Pereira looks to scramble back to his feet. He does, but Michailidis is still all over him and has one hook in. Three minutes remain in the opening round. Pereira is able to break free from the position and is now fighting from the clinch. He lands a couple of uppercuts but Andreas Michailidis still has him pressed against the cage. The referee steps in and forces the fighters to break. Pereira with a right hand. Andreas immediately forces the clinch. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 268 featured prelim begins and Alex Pereira throws a high kick to get things started. He follows that up with a flying knee and this one is all over! WOW!

The MW division just got put on NOTICE 😳 [ #UFC268 | Prelims are LIVE on ESPNews & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/wZbuaYuLal — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

Official UFC 268 Result: Alex Pereira def. Andreas Michailidis via KO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his KO victory over Michailidis at tonight’s event in Madison Square Garden? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!