UFC Vegas 5 Results: Jennifer Maia stops Joanna Calderwood in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 co-headliner features a key women’s flyweight bout between perennial division contenders Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia.

Calderwood was actually slated to be the next woman to challenge reigning division title holder Valentina Shevchenko. However, after the champ was forced to postpone her return due to injury, Jo-Jo opted to accept a fight with Maia instead.

Joanne Calderwood (14-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action at September’s UFC 242 event where she scored a split-decision win over Andrea Lee. The Scottish standout has gone 3-1 over her past four Octagon appearance overall.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Maia (17-6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 event looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian in her most recent effort at UFC 244. Prior to the setback, Maia was coming off back to back decision victories over Roxanne Madofferi and Alexis Davis.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 5 co-main event begins and Joanne Calderwood starts things off with a low kick. Maia leaps in with a right hand that misses. She connects with a follow up left. ‘JoJo’ lands a left of her own. Another good counter left hook lands for Maia. Calderwood circles and lands a low kick. Maia continues to press forward. She lands a knee to the body and then a punch behind it. A straight right now from Jennifer Maia. Calderwood is firing back but struggling to find her range. She lands a low kick and then catches a kick from Maia and takes her to the canvas. Jennifer immediately begins working for submissions. She attempts to transition for an armbar but Joanna is wise to it and escapes. Calderwood with some short shots now from full guard. Maia lands a shot from off her back and then locks up a armbar. This is tight. Joanna Calderwood is in a world of trouble. There’s the tap. This one is all over. Wow.

UPSET! 🇧🇷 Jennifer Maia shocks Calderwood w/ a RD 1 sub. Main event is next ➡️ LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/1vObSH0Lhj — UFC (@ufc) August 2, 2020

Calderwood’s risk of taking this fight and not waiting for a title shot did not pay off.

Official UFC Vegas 5 Result: Jennifer Maia def. Joanne Calderwood via submission (armbar) in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 1, 2020