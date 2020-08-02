Pros react to Jennifer Maia defeating Joanne Calderwood at UFC Vegas 5

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 event was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between perennial contenders Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia.

Calderwood was initially slated to challenge reigning division title holder Valentina Shevchenko. However, after the champ was forced to postpone her return due to injury, Jo-Jo decided to accept a fight with Maia instead.

Joanne Calderwood (14-4 MMA) entered tonight’s event looking to build off the momentum of her split-decision victory over Andrea Lee. The Scottish standout had gone 3-1 over her four most recent Octagon appearances entering tonight’s scrap in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Maia (17-6-1 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 5 looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian in her most previous effort at UFC 244. Prior to that setback, Maia had earned back to back decision victories over Roxanne Madofferi and Alexis Davis.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 co-main event begins proved to be a quick contest. After some back and forth strikes on their feet, Calderwood was able to score a trip takedown after catching a kick from Maia. Unfortunately for the Scottish standout, Jennifer quickly began working on submission attempts and wound up locking in a fight-ending armbar.

Official UFC Vegas 5 Result: Jennifer Maia def. Joanne Calderwood via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Maia defeating Calderwood below:

See you soon Jennifer Maia 👊🏻 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) August 2, 2020

Tough one for Calderwood. Took a fight that most would’ve advised against. But she took a chance and sometimes we don’t get lucky. Congrats to Jennifer Maia #DrunkTweets #ItsMyBirthdayBish #UFCVegas5 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 2, 2020

Maia looked sharp from the bell. #UFC251 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 2, 2020

Unlucky @DRkneevil You’ll be back and as always I’ll be watching. — michael (@bisping) August 2, 2020

Damn nasty arm bar! #UFCVegas5 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 2, 2020

Who would you like to see Jennifer Maia fight next following her submission victory over Joanne Calderwood this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 1, 2020