UFC Vegas 47 Bonus Report: Julian Erosa pockets $100k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event proved to be the story of Sean Strickland’s jab. The American was able to consistently batter the face of ‘The Joker’ with a lightning quick left hand which he used to dictate the contest. The fight went the full twenty-five minutes, but it was pretty clear that Strickland had done enough to get his hand raised… Or so we thought. One judge managed to score the fight for Hermansson, a decision which was booed by the few fans in attendance.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 47, middleweight fighters Nick Maximov and Punahele Soriano squared off in hopes of moving up the divisional rankings. The bout resulted in a split decision win for Maximov.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that three fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson earned ‘FOTN’ honors. However, because Peterson missed weight for the contest, he was not eligible for a bonus and thus Erosa pocketed the full $100k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main card.

Performance of the night: Chidi Njokuani earned an extra $50k for his 16-second knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault.

Performance of the night: Shavkat Rakhmonov pocketed an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Carlston Harris.

