Pros react after Sean Strickland defeats Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

Hermansson (22-7 MMA) had most previously competed back in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over highly touted prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. That win was of course preceded by a loss to Marvin Vettori in December of 2020.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main event sporting a five-fight winning streak. The controversial American was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall in his latest effort.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 headliner proved to be the story of Sean Strickland’s jab. The American was able to consistently batter the face of ‘The Joker’ with a lightning quick left hand which he used to dictate the contest. The fight went the full twenty-five minutes, but it was pretty clear that Strickland had done enough to get his hand raised… Or so we thought. One judge managed to score the fight for Hermansson, a decision which was booed by the few fans in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 47 Result: Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson by split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to Strickland vs. Hermansson below:

This should be a fun one! I’m predicting a lot talking and a lot of face-punching! #UFCVegas47 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022

I’ve been looking forward to watching Strickland. Dude is just an absolute savage. Almost not human. Utterly must see TV. #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

Calculated shell shown by the savage that is Strickland. Mainly a negotiative jab to keep in Jack’s face to set the foundation before the onslaught. #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

We get so caught up in the highlights of the trash talking and savagery that we forget that Strickland starts so calculated before he goes zero to psycho. #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Sean Strickland defeating Jack Hermansson in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main event:

Way too conservative for my liking…I need SS to go full Chainsaw Massacre the last minute at least #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

LMFAOOO!!! 😭😭

“I’m a POS with money!!”

– Sean Strickland#UFCVegas47 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022

Sal Deez — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) February 6, 2022

I see that the UFC judges also have problems like the boxing. Split decision? Dana, give that judge a few extra bucks for better glasses. #UFCVegas47 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 6, 2022

