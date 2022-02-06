Pros react after Sean Strickland defeats Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

Hermansson (22-7 MMA) had most previously competed back in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over highly touted prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. That win was of course preceded by a loss to Marvin Vettori in December of 2020.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main event sporting a five-fight winning streak. The controversial American was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall in his latest effort.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 headliner proved to be the story of Sean Strickland’s jab. The American was able to consistently batter the face of ‘The Joker’ with a lightning quick left hand which he used to dictate the contest. The fight went the full twenty-five minutes, but it was pretty clear that Strickland had done enough to get his hand raised… Or so we thought. One judge managed to score the fight for Hermansson, a decision which was booed by the few fans in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 47 Result: Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson by split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to Strickland vs. Hermansson below:

Post-fight reactions to Sean Strickland defeating Jack Hermansson in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main event:

Who would you like to see Sean Strickland fight next following his split decision victory over Jack Hermansson at tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

