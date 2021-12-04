UFC Vegas 44 is down to thirteen bouts following last minute cancellation

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 event is down to a total of thirteen contests following a last minute fight cancellation.
On Saturday afternoon, welterweight Jeremiah Wells took to Instagram where he revealed the unfortunate news that he was forced to withdraw from his slated bout with Jake Matthews.
“Sorry everyone, I just found out that my fight is canceled due to exposure of Covid,” Wells wrote. “My test result came back negative, but one of my corner men had a result of positive. Thank you to everyone who supported me, helped me with this fight camp and cheer me on.”
The announcement marks the second fight cancellation in less than twenty-four hours for the UFC. Yesterday afternoon it was announced that a heavyweight bout between Azamat Murzakanov and Jared Vanderaa was also scratched.
UFC Vegas 44 is headlined by a key men’s bantamweight contest featuring former featherweight champion Jose Aldo taking on Rob Font.
Get tonight’s updated fight card below:
UFC Vegas 44 Main Card (ESPN at 10pm ET)
Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell
Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono
UFC Vegas 44 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7:30pm ET)
Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
Manuel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks
Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Vlismas
William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka
