UFC Vegas 44 is down to thirteen bouts following last minute cancellation

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 event is down to a total of thirteen contests following a last minute fight cancellation.

On Saturday afternoon, welterweight Jeremiah Wells took to Instagram where he revealed the unfortunate news that he was forced to withdraw from his slated bout with Jake Matthews.

“Sorry everyone, I just found out that my fight is canceled due to exposure of Covid,” Wells wrote. “My test result came back negative, but one of my corner men had a result of positive. Thank you to everyone who supported me, helped me with this fight camp and cheer me on.”

The announcement marks the second fight cancellation in less than twenty-four hours for the UFC. Yesterday afternoon it was announced that a heavyweight bout between Azamat Murzakanov and Jared Vanderaa was also scratched.

UFC Vegas 44 is headlined by a key men’s bantamweight contest featuring former featherweight champion Jose Aldo taking on Rob Font.

Get tonight’s updated fight card below:

UFC Vegas 44 Main Card (ESPN at 10pm ET)

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

UFC Vegas 44 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7:30pm ET)

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Manuel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Vlismas

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 main event between Jose Aldo and Robt Font? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!