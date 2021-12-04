Dana White responds after Nate Diaz shoots down fight with “rookie” Khamzat Chimaev

UFC President Dana White has responded after Nate Diaz rejected a proposed fight with “rookie” Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz (20-13 MMA), who is currently on the last fight of his contract with the UFC, recently revealed that the promotion had offered him a bout with Chimaev.

Nate Diaz was not impressed by the proposal from Dana White and company, and voiced his disgust during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“They’re coming at me with Khamzat, and I’m like, ‘hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.'” Diaz said. “I’m cool, you got 4 fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name. Top five, top five. I’m fighting a top five guy ASAP. Let’s do January.”

Nate Diaz would later go on to suggest the “great idea” that Conor McGregor fight Khamzat Chimaev in his return from injury (see that here).

During his own interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White responded to Nate Diaz rejecting Khamzat Chimaev and admitted he could not “blame” the Stockton native for his decision.

“Listen man, Khamzat is a straight murderer. He’s a killer. He’s an absolute savage. And I don’t blame anybody for not wanting to fight Khamzat Chimaev,” White explained. “Everybody in this business, everybody in this company, is here because they belong here. There are no real rookies here per se here, there are guys with more experience and some guys with less experience. Khamzat Chimaev is one of those guys that’s, you know, willing to fight anybody and in multiple weight classes. On short notice. If it’s a fight, he’s in.”

