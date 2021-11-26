Pro fighters make their picks for Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

In the main event of UFC Vegas 44 on December 4, top-five bantamweights are set to throw down as Rob Font will take on Jose Aldo. Heading into the fight, Font is a -145 favorite while the former featherweight king is a +125 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros are picking the underdog in Aldo to be able to outstrike Font and continue his winning ways at bantamweight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo:

Frankie Edgar, UFC bantamweight: Rob has been on a tear but Aldo as well. I have to go with Aldo, I know just how good he is and he’s looking as good if not better at bantamweight.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I’ve always been a big fan of Aldo and he has been looking great at bantamweight. However, I just believe this is Font’s time right now and he will pull away in the final three rounds and get a decision or a late finish.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: It will be an awesome fight. It is two top fighters who have been putting on great fights. I think Aldo wins the fight though.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I’m always going to with Rob Font. He helped a lot in my career and I know how good he is, so I think he gets it done and can finish Aldo.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I love Rob Font and I always root for Jose Aldo because he is the king of Rio. If I was putting money on it, I’ll pick Font but I want Aldo to win.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: You can’t count out Rob Font in this one. It will be a kickboxing fight and Rob has a very good jab and has really good faints. Jose Aldo has looked really good at bantamweight like his striking and speed is still there. Man, it’s hard to count out either but gun to my head, I’m going with Aldo.

Louis Smolka, UFC bantamweight: I think Aldo, it is five rounds which is a worry but I say Aldo.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Man, that is a good fight. If I have to pick, I say Aldo gets it done. He’s looked good at bantamweight.

Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: That is a good fight, I have to go with Rob Font though. You can never count out Jose Aldo, but Rob’s boxing and pressure is nasty and can wear on Aldo similar to what Holloway and Yan were able to do.

Fighters picking Rob Font: Dan Ige, Randy Costa, Chris Curtis, Cody Durden

Fighters picking Jose Aldo: Frankie Edgar, Diego Ferreira, Jeff Molina, Louis Smolka, Vince Morales

