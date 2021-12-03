UFC Vegas 44 takes a last minute hit losing heavyweight fight between Azamat Murzakanov and Jared Vanderaa

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 event has taken a last minute hit as a heavyweight bout between Azamat Murzakanov and Jared Vanderaa has been scratched.
Promotional officials announced the news shortly after the conclusion of today’s weigh-ins in Las Vegas.
“Vanderaa was not medically cleared for the bout, despite weighing in. The heavyweight fight is now cancelled.”
Azamat Murzakanov (10-0 MMA), who normally competes at 205 pounds, had agreed to compete at heavyweight for UFC Vegas 44. He weighed in at a mere 216.5 pounds earlier today.
Meanwhile, Jared Vanderaa (12-6 MMA) had tipped the scales at the heavyweight limit of 265 pounds on Friday morning. However, because he was not medically cleared, he is no longer able to compete at the event.
Tomorrow’s fight card is headlined by a key men’s bantamweight contest featuring former featherweight champion Jose Aldo taking on Rob Font.
Get Saturday’s updated fight card below:
UFC Vegas 44 Main Card (ESPN at 10pm ET)
Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell
Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono
UFC Vegas 44 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7pm ET)
Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
Manuel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks
Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Vlismas
William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka
