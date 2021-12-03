UFC Vegas 44 takes a last minute hit losing heavyweight fight between Azamat Murzakanov and Jared Vanderaa

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 event has taken a last minute hit as a heavyweight bout between Azamat Murzakanov and Jared Vanderaa has been scratched.

Promotional officials announced the news shortly after the conclusion of today’s weigh-ins in Las Vegas.

“Vanderaa was not medically cleared for the bout, despite weighing in. The heavyweight fight is now cancelled.”

Azamat Murzakanov (10-0 MMA), who normally competes at 205 pounds, had agreed to compete at heavyweight for UFC Vegas 44. He weighed in at a mere 216.5 pounds earlier today.

Meanwhile, Jared Vanderaa (12-6 MMA) had tipped the scales at the heavyweight limit of 265 pounds on Friday morning. However, because he was not medically cleared, he is no longer able to compete at the event.

Tomorrow’s fight card is headlined by a key men’s bantamweight contest featuring former featherweight champion Jose Aldo taking on Rob Font.

Get Saturday’s updated fight card below:

UFC Vegas 44 Main Card (ESPN at 10pm ET)

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

UFC Vegas 44 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7pm ET)

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Manuel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Vlismas

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

